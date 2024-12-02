



As part of their collaboration, Backbase enables EverBank to leverage its Engagement Banking Platform to assist ongoing digital transformation and service development. Also, the strategic alliance supports Backbase in advancing its commitment to enhancing its commercial and treasury banking sectors, with the move aligning with the company’s expansion intentions.











Backbase – EverBank collaboration objectives

In addition to enabling EverBank to integrate a new online commercial banking and treasury platform, the alliance supports the firm’s growth goals. According to EverBank’s officials, the decision to partner with Backbase was based on the company’s client-focused approach, as well as its platform’s flexibility and capabilities. The platform is set to assist with EverBank’s digital transformation as the company expands its service offerings and customer base.



Furthermore, the agreement between the two companies sees Backbase becoming the solution for EverBank’s commercial clients and their subsequent treasury requirements, including domestic and international wire transfers, ACH transactions, FX dealings, rate monitoring, and online banking. The Backbase Engagement Banking Platform is set to deliver integrated payment solutions for loan payment systems, facilitate payment distribution, and offer full-service capabilities that are demanded by treasury clients, including international financial operations, payment scheduling, and real-time fraud monitoring. EverBank is also set to leverage Backbase for traditional and world markets deposit management for commercial banking sectors.



Representatives from Backbase underlined their enthusiasm over the collaboration, with the company confirming its commitment to improving EverBank’s customer experience, whilst solidifying its competitive edge and advancing its growth. Moreover, the company’s experience in commercial banking is set to enable it to deliver the insights required by EverBank to grow its commercial division.