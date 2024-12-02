Backbase introduces updated onboarding solution for retail clients and SMEs





Netherlands-headquartered Backbase, a digital banking software developer, has introduced its Onboarding and Origination platform, which has been designed to reduce client onboarding times by as much as 80% while enhancing operational efficiencies by 30%.





Backbase’s solution works for retail clients, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), business and corporate banking customers, and for wealth management. The software has also been developed to assist banks in competing with all-digital challengers in client acquisition. The solution aims to enhance the client buying experience. It digitizes onboarding and product origination operations while improving business agility.