Backbase debuts Backbase-as-a-Service

This managed cloud platform service covers Backbase’s entire portfolio of banking products, helping banks to innovate with speed whilst reducing their costly operational hurdles.

Backbase-as-a-Service provides financial institutions with the technological infrastructure to develop and release new services to their customers. With less time dedicated to set-up, updates and security, banks can focus on innovating and allocating more resources to new features that upgrade the overall experience for customers.

Along with the business value of innovating at scale and reducing IT overhead, the newly announced Backbase-as-a-Service will offer banks:

Managed Software & Hardware Updates

99.9%+ Uptime

Shared or Dedicated Backbase Environment

Multiple Sandbox Environments

Database Backups & Redundancy

Scalable Infrastructure

End-to-End Encryption

Regulatory Compliance