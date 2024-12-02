Backbase and Payveris sign digital banking partnership

Open Banking Report 2019

According to the two companies, their combined offering will enable financial institutions “of all sizes” to deliver payment and money movement services.

The banking industry’s legacy payment infrastructures are increasingly fragmented, inflexible, costly, and difficult to integrate with,” they write in a press release.

Backbase has signed deals with Capital Bank of Jordan and BGZ BNP Paribas in recent times.

