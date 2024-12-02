Backbase and eWise to boost their digital banking services

The new integration will enrich digital banking experiences and help consumers and businesses get a full picture of their financial health. Backbase delivers an API driven architecture, enabling financial institutions to be ready for the future of banking.

eWise is integrating Aegis data aggregation platform into the Open Banking Marketplace. The Aegis platform allows consumers to aggregate, manage and share their financial accounts from multiple institutions. Consumers can access all their bank accounts, investments, pension funds, utility providers, credit cards and loyalty programs on one screen. The eWise Aegis platform gives developers the tools to connect to all of their users’ bank accounts.

Aegis is a hub for financial data aggregation that can be quickly integrated within existing Backbase banking platform. More than that, the Aegis solution has already been adopted by Westpac.