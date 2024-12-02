Babelway joins OpenPEPPOL

By joining the PEPPOL network, Babelway is set to solve the routing issue - knowing where they should send their electronic data - without creating a centralized point of transit (a network) owned by a single entity, public or private.

The OpenPEPPOL Association is responsible for the governance and maintenance of the PEPPOL specifications that enable European businesses to deal electronically with any European public sector buyer in their procurement processes. Membership is open to public and private organisations.

In January 2014, Swedish Construction Industry’s Electronic Business Standard, BEAst (“Byggbranschens Elektroniska Affärsstandard”), joined PEPPOL network.