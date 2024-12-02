B3, Redpoint eventures, Globacap create platform for Brazilian SMEs

The partnership has been created to test an online platform that helps startups and SMEs to raise, manage, and sell shares faster on a single platform. In the pilot project, Brazilian startup Ribon, a socialtech of individual donations from Redpoint’s portfolio, raised USD 100,000 through Globacap’s platform.

Globacap is a UK fintech regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA/UK) that uses blockchain technology for fundraising, managing shareholder positions (cap table), managing shares and stock options for employees, among others.

At the Globacap interface, startups register the necessary documentation for fundraising – such as company presentation, financial reports, contracts, among others – and coordinate the entire fundraising process. The startups can send a kind of invitation for potential investors to view the company’s presentation. Globacap’s platform includes investors from 55 countries.