

B2BE is a provider of electronic supply chain solutions that helps organisations around the world upgrade their supply chain processes with improved visibility, auditability, and control. Their newest solution – Managed Customer Invoice Distribution warrants that invoices reach customers promptly, enabling timely processing and delivery. Regardless of the preferred method or format – whether email, EDI, e-invoicing, facsimile, or print and post – B2BE provides various options. Furthermore, B2BE ensures adherence to e-invoicing regulations.

The B2BE solution customises the payment cycles

B2BE officials stated that through their managed service, businesses can anticipate better control over their invoicing processes. This is accomplished by providing proactive notifications when customers have not viewed or received their invoices. As a result, customers can optimise their payment cycles.

The flexibility of these options ensures that businesses can cater to their customer's needs and preferences, having overall satisfaction and operational efficiency. By leveraging B2BE's Managed Customer Invoice Distribution, companies can reduce the risk of invoicing errors, minimise delays, and simplify their accounts receivable processes.

Managed Customer Invoice Distribution has an integration capability

Moreover, B2BE's solutions are designed to integrate with existing enterprise systems, making implementation straightforward. This integration capability allows for real-time data synchronisation and improved accuracy in financial reporting.

B2BE also emphasises security and compliance. Their solutions are built with security protocols to safeguard sensitive financial information, ensuring that all transactions and communications adhere to industry standards and regulations.

In addition to their technical prowess, B2BE provides customer support, offering guidance and assistance every step of the way. Their team helps organisations optimise their supply chain processes, providing valuable insights and solutions tailored to each client's specific needs.