B2B payments operator Konfio valued at USD 1.3 billion

In a statement, Konfío said it will use the funds to expand its operation in Mexico and to make new acquisitions and integrations to improve its service platform. Company officials said that small and medium-sized businesses in Mexico are commonly underserved when seeking credit and that Konfio’s goal is to serve just that audience.

Fintech‘s product portfolio includes credit, business-to-business payments management, a financing platform, and a cloud-based system for operational, accounting, and financial management, available to both businesses and accountants.