B2B fintech Tipalti gets USD 150 mln to boost the finance function

The new amount raised brings total funding raised to date to around USD 280 million for the B2B fintech company. Led by Durable Capital Partners, the Series E round also includes significant investments from Greenoaks Capital and participation from current investor 01 Advisors.

Tipalti will use this additional funding to double-down on its product roadmap, accelerate its growth path, extend its global presence, and increase its market position as a preferred solution for high-velocity companies across the globe. This growth will be fuelled by increasing developer, product management, customer operations, sales, and business development headcount.

Tipalti’s technology is aimed at finance leaders that aim to solve their financial operations challenges by increasing AP headcount alongside disparate, limited point solutions. Tipalti’s comprehensive, global payables automation solution enables its customers to automate, modernize and optimize their entire global payables operation.