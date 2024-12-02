B2B fintech Cadeia closes first financing round

This platform aims to achieve more efficient structuring, issuing and processing of complex financial products. The early-stage blockchain investors Blockrocket and coinIX as well as other private and institutional donors from the DACH region took part in this financing round. With its Digital Services Platform (DSP), Cadeia offers a holistic and innovative solution for both issuers and investors of complex financial products. These include banks, asset managers, insurance companies or pension funds.

Issuers may organise the life cycle of complex financial products from structuring, through issuing and distribution to servicing and reporting as well as the final processing on this platform. Issuers are offered a blockchain-agnostic Smart Contract Engine (SCE) which enables complex financial products to be mapped on a blockchain using smart contracts and the associated payment flows to be controlled automatically and rule-based. In addition, automatically generated audit trails and evidence of compliance offer investors and issuers increased regulatory security. The freshly collected capital will flow into further technological development of the digital capital market platform.