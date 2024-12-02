Azupay integrates with Xero to launch real-time payment solution for SMBs

Small businesses using Xero can now display a PayID on their invoices and receive payment in seconds. Azupay uses the NPP to enable businesses to accept payments in real-time, without the need for their customers to enter card details, BSB and account numbers or a separate password every time a payment is made PayID, powered by Azupay is the first example of the NPP being used as part of a large-scale accounting solution and will transform how businesses get paid.

An invoice can be generated in the Xero mobile app and shared with the customer, who simply makes their payment using the invoice-specific PayID displayed. A matching QR Code is also provided, which the customer can scan to make their payment instantly via their mobile device. This will help businesses get paid faster and even before they finish the job.