Aztec Exchange rolls out ePayMe solution in Spain

With this partnership, Aztec continues to grow its position among European SMEs seeking early payment – a nearly EUR 1.6 trillion market.

ePayMe takes traditional early payment services like factoring and turns it on its head. Typically issuing payment within 24 hours, ePayMe offers complete transparency, so there are no hidden costs or interest charges, and suppliers only pay minimal fees. Additionally, a supplier can sell as many invoices as it wants, provided the corporate debtors are creditworthy, and there are no long-term contracts.

This move marks the latest expansion for Aztec and ePayMe. Aztec introduced PayMe (as its known outside of Latin America and Spain) in May 2016 with Ireland-based Celtrino and their 4,000 SME customers. The company expects to announce sizable additional partnerships with a global customer base in the days ahead.

Aztec Exchange is a payment company dedicated to streamlining global supplier finance. Founded by former Morgan Stanley and HSBC executives, Aztec Exchanges flagship service is PayMe (known as ePayMe in Latin America and Spain). PayMe is available as a white-label service and can be easily integrated into e-invoicing networks.

SERES is a specialist in safe electronic data interchange (EDI) for over 30 years. It is also in Latin America for over 10 years and it is a technology partner to help in digital transformation to optimize, automate and secure B2B, B2G and B2C electronic document interchange.