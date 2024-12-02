Aztec Exchange introduces early payment solution PayMe

Using PayMe (www.payme.cloud), e-invoice companies can offer their suppliers an early payment option that’s reliable, cost-effective and easy-to-use via an “own b426_x_255px-socialmedia.pngrand” cloud-based interface, with financing provided by leading global financial institutions.

In addition, PayMe, which is free to implement for e-invoice companies, is launching with the Dublin-based e-invoice company Celtrino and its network of more than 4,000 suppliers. PayMe is an alternative to factoring, bank credit or loans. With this service, registered suppliers can sell their invoices online and receive the working capital they need within days.

What` more, after completing the application, a supplier submits the invoice(s) online for which they want to receive early payment. Assuming the debtor is creditworthy, the supplier is guaranteed to quickly receive early payment. Users can also monitor every stage of the transaction online via computer, tablet or mobile device.

According to Aztec, in the months ahead, numerous additional partners servicing a global customer base will be announced.