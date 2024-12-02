Aztec Exchange brings out PayMe in Canada with EDI Gateway

PayMe creditworthiness is based on that of the buyer, not the supplier. There is pricing transparency, meaning there are no hidden fees or interest charges. Suppliers are only required to pay a minimal invoice discount charge and a standard transaction fee. For customers on the EDI Gateway platform using PayMe, this means they’ll typically receive payment within 24 hours. Furthermore, because it’s entirely online, they can submit for early payment any time from any Internet-connected device. There are also no restrictive long-term contracts and suppliers can sell as many approved invoices as they want.

This partnership with EDI Gateway is the latest for PayMe, which launched in May 2016. The service is now available to more than 100,000 SMEs globally via e-invoice providers as a white label solution for traditional banks. It will soon be launched directly through corporates. For EDI Gateway, PayMe complements their existing e-invoicing solution, enabling them to offer an integrated payment and financing service, claims the company.

PayMe is available as a white-label service and can be easily integrated into e-invoicing networks. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and with operations in Los Angeles and Miami, Aztec can be found online at PayMe.cloud.

EDI Gateway is a North American service provider who has been helping small to medium size companies become EDI compliant and e-commerce capable since 1993. Servicing over 2,500 customers and their trading partners meeting all EDI and supply chain requirements, EDI Gateway has been collaborating in a consortium with various key players servicing the retail industry.