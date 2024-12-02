Azimo teams up with Privatbank





According to the official press release, more than one million Ukrainians live and work in Poland. They send USD 3.3 billion home in remittances every year – a third of Ukraine’s total inbound remittance volume. Ukrainians in the UK send a further USD 1 billion into the country annually.

Azimo is hoping to capitalise on its brand in both countries as it attracts Ukrainians customers to the new service. Azimo customers can send money to any Privatbank account using only the recipient’s mobile number and the last four digits of their payment card. They can also send money to any bank account in Ukraine.