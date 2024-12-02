Azimo and Ripple partner to deliver payments to the Philippines

Azimo has launched its first service using Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity solution (ODL) to send faster and cheaper cross-border payments to the Philippines, with plans to expand to more markets in 2020..

Azimo’s money transfer platform is used by more than a million customers, who can send money from 25 countries to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Based in the UK, Poland and the Netherlands, it offers customers a way to send money around the world.

RippleNet, Ripple’s global blockchain payments network, makes it easy for its diverse network of financial institutions worldwide to enable payments around the world. Ripple has 300+ customers in more than 45 countries and 6 continents, with payout capabilities in 70+ countries. ODL is commercially available in the US, Mexico, Australia, Europe (Euro) and the Philippines, with plans to expand across APAC, EMEA and Latin America in 2020.