Azentio to acquire software assets from Path Solutions

These assets include the flagship products iMAL, iSHRAQ, Path Digital and Path Analytics. Path Solutions is a provider of core banking software. The transaction is contingent on obtaining relevant regulatory approvals and subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition will strengthen Azentio’s banking portfolio by adding complimentary core banking software capabilities and a full spectrum of next generation solutions focused on Islamic banks and financial institutions.

These software products help Islamic banks with digital transformation. Path Solutions has an extensive footprint of 100+ Islamic banks and financial institutions in 40+ countries.

Path Solutions’ team of domain and technical specialists will add to Azentio’s capabilities as it aims to become the leading BFSI software company across the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Path Solutions will be supported by Azentio with increased investments in R&D and sales and customer service to deliver better value to its customers. Together with Azentio’s banking portfolio, comprising of lending, treasury, trade finance and anti-money laundering solutions, this acquisition will provide an end-to-end integrated solution to banks in the region.