



Integrating mobile, internet, agent, and WhatsApp banking, Azania Bank’s new digital banking platform intends to equip customers with an optimised and safe banking experience. Additionally, the tool focuses on facilitating financial inclusion across Tanzania, while also falling in line with the government's agenda for the region.











Augmenting banking experiences for customers

By launching the digital banking platform, Azania Bank plans to serve its customers' needs, demands, and preferences, equipping them with accessible and secure banking solutions. Commenting on the news, representatives from the bank underlined that, by welcoming technology, the financial institution centres its efforts on augmenting the user experience and contributing to the growth of the digital economy. The bank aims to support rural communities through its agent banking services while also delivering chat-based banking through WhatsApp.

Furthermore, Azania Bank highlighted its commitment to financial empowerment and inclusion for all Tanzanians. As part of its offering, the financial institution delivers bancassurance, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) loans, mobile banking, and diaspora accounts, among others. In addition, the bank provides banking services at 25 branches in Tanzania, as well as 12 service centres, three collection centres, and six standalone Bureau De Change outlets, including forex exchange services.





