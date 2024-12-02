Ayoconnect secures USD 15 mln funding round

The new round boosts the company’s valuation to around USD 80 million. Founded in 2016, Ayoconnect aggregates financial data from several sources and enables its partners to offer more inclusive financial services to users. It serves more than 100 clients, including Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Dana, Bukalapak, and Pegadaian.

In 2021, Ayoconnect raised USD 10 million in pre-series B funding from Mandiri Capital Indonesia and Patamar Capital, among others.