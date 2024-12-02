Aye Finance raises USD 37.18 million







Providing its digital lending platform to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Aye Finance intends to continue to support micro businesses in expanding their operations and employees in increasing their incomes. In addition to British International Investment, the all-equity Series F round involved the participation of Waterfield Fund of Funds and the company’s pre-existing investor A91 Partners. The financing is not the first one for Aye Finance, as previously the company was supported by Alphabet’s CapitalG, SAIF Partners, and Accion, among others. As per the information detailed in the press release, the most recent fundraising brings Aye Finance’s total amount to approximately USD 200 million.With its operations started in 2014, Aye Finance offers business loans in the form of mortgage, hypothecation, and term credit to underserved micro businesses that face difficulties when trying to obtain their working capital requirements from traditional lenders, such as banks, with an average ticket size of USD 1,800. The company merges its in-house technology with analytics to provide a suite of financial solutions to businesses based on their requirements, needs, and demands. In a statement offered to TechCrunch, Aye Finance shared that its revenue expanded by 45% to USD 77.10 million in 2023 from USD 53.12 million in 2022. Furthermore, the company mentioned that it intends to go public in the financial year 2026.Moreover, representatives from Aye Finance highlighted that there is currently significant potential in lending to underserved micro-enterprises, and, with the additional capital, the company aims to support its growth strategy. Considering its plans, the company expressed its enthusiasm towards partnering with British International Investment as the latter has a deep insight into the financial services sector in India. Officials from British International Investment stated that the investment in Aye Finance aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting enterprises that can have a substantial development impact and that promote financial inclusion for Indian underserved groups. The decision to invest in Aye Finance was also based on the company’s experience in providing tech-enabled financing solutions with the potential for scalability.