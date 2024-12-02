Ayannah, ECAP merge operations

While the financial details of the transaction were not divulged, the combined entity, called Ayannah Global, will establish its headquarters in Singapore. The company will focus on delivering financial services in South East Asia and South Asia regions. The combination comes at a time when the Covid-19 crisis has increased the number of digital transactions.

Ayannah offers a series of services such as payments, remittances, and insurance, among others. On the other hand, Ecaps offers basic financial services to migrants and the unbanked population in India. Its service portfolio includes domestic money transfers, bill payments, ticketing, and recharges.