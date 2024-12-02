Axway partners with Cloudentity for Open Banking in North America

Financial Data Exchange (FDX) is committed to unifying the financial sector around ‘a common data standard’. The latest FDX API 5.0 significantly ‘expands the standardisation of data sharing, notably through financial grade security and consent management, support for ‘two-way’ data sharing, and global interoperability’.

Building on the success of Axway Open Banking in Brazil, Axway and Cloudentity ‘are now poised to support growing demand from the US and Canadian Open Banking market’.

Over 28 million consumer accounts are already ‘using the FDX API for financial data sharing, with North American banks increasingly coming under pressure to open up their customer data via secure APIs’. There’s also added urgency after Canada’s directive ‘to end the risky practice of screen scraping by January 2023, and a US executive order urging the CFPB to effectively drive Open Banking adoption’.

84% of consumers (globally) agree that they should ‘have control of their financial data, and banks should not prevent the movement of money between other financial services’, according to Crowdfund Insider. These are the principles that are the ‘basic tenets of Open Banking’, according to an update shared with CI. This is according to a global consumer survey carried out by API Management service Axway which found that when it comes to Open Banking: