Axslogic teams up with ATTRA

WINNOW is a new early warning system that provides reporting and analysis at various stages of a product lifecycle and enables financial services clients to manage their lending businesses.

With Axslogic’s WINNOW analytics product, Attra aims to deliver products and services to help widen the competitive advantage of its customers in cards and payment domain.

Axslogic is a fintech analytics enterprise software company providing cloud and on premise solutions for financial institutions engaged in consumer and commercial lending. Axslogic already has multiple partnerships that include MasterCard, Visa, and IBM.

Attra is a multinational IT solutions and services delivery firm focused on banking, finance and payments industry. With delivery centers in Bangalore, Melbourne, Pune, Hyderabad and Dubai, Attra provides consultancy, application management, testing, portfolio migration, production support, system integration, automation and digital services covering mobility and business intelligence.