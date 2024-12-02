Axo acquires Denmark-based LendMe

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, LendMe is an independent loan brokers in Denmark, offering consumers a comprehensive portfolio of lending partners from a large banking panel in Denmark. LendMe also provides income protection insurance as an integrated part of its services.

Axo’s acquisition of LendMe indicates Axo’s international expansion strategy. The combined company will benefit customers and banking partners with added customer success staff, greater market reach, and a combined resource pool from which to develop and scale growth initiatives.