Axis Bank partners with Innoviti





This partnership will offer EMI options to Axis Bank debit card holders at over 70.000 Innoviti POS terminals across more than 1000 cities. It will also help consumers access credit which can be repaid in EMIs through their Axis Bank debit card, especially in smaller Tier 2/Tier 3 towns.

A dip of an Axis Bank debit card in Innoviti's POS will trigger a credit eligibility check. If eligible, the customer needs to enter their PIN and access the credit. The merchant and brands have options to enable product specific EMI schemes also, through an integration of merchant billing systems with Innoviti's payment system.