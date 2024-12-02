Axis Bank partners with AWS for digital transformation

As part of a multi-year agreement, Axis Bank will draw on the breadth and depth of AWS services. This includes containers, database, and computers to build a portfolio of new digital financial services to bring advanced banking experiences to customers. This includes online accounts that can be opened in under six minutes and instant digital payments, helping the bank increase customer satisfaction by 35 percent and lower costs by 24 percent.

By selecting AWS as their preferred cloud provider, Axis Bank gains access to a suite of cloud services to innovate and introduce new financial services. These range from easy account opening, digital lending, and instant payments for customers and businesses.