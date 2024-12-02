Axis Bank partners RBIH to advance women financial inclusion

The partnership is a step towards the Swanari TechSprint initiative that aims at advancing digital financial inclusion for women across the nation. RBIH will host Swanari TechSprint in April 2022 to create and produce smart, creative, and sustainable solutions for underserved, low, and middle income (LMI) women and for women-owned enterprises in India.

With this launch, RBIH will create a platform for fintechs, financial service providers, innovators and subject matter experts to collaborate, ideate, and solve specific problems and code prototype solutions in real-time. This partnership will allow Axis Bank to strengthen its commitment toward financial inclusion and reinforce its Bharat Bank strategy of offering last-mile connectivity.

Axis Bank offers a spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SMEs, Agriculture and Retail Businesses.