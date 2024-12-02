Axis Bank offers ecommerce discounts for ASAP Digital Savings Account

The offers for the ecommerce platforms will give customers 10-15% cashback at Flipkart and Amazon.in and up to 45% cashback on 30+ major brands. Customers have the option of choosing from 4 savings account variants: Easy, Prime, Priority and Burgundy.

These Digital Savings Account variants offer cashback and other privileges such as complimentary lounge access at airports, free ATM withdrawals etc. Other perks include debit cards offering 10% on Easy, 12.5% on Prime and flat 15% on Priority & Burgundy accounts. This is a limited period offer applicable to new to bank customers until November 2021.

To access these offers, customers need to open an ASAP Digital Savings Account, which can be accessed via the bank’s website or mobile app through the Video KYC process. Post account opening, customers will get an instant virtual debit card with which they can start transacting.