Axis Bank, MasterCard, Vayana partner for B2B invoicing

This solution aims to facilitate B2B payments in India, estimated at over USD 95 billion annually. Processing of these payments today is physical, involves a number of manual steps and corporates spend a lot of time and resources to reconcile invoices and their payments. ‘Invoice to pay’ is designed to digitize and automate the entire process, from invoice presentment to final payment.

In recent news, MasterCard and McDonald’s have entered into a strategic collaboration to launch electronic payment solutions at McDonald’s restaurants in UAE and across other markets in the Middle East and Africa.