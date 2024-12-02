Axis Bank launches digital bank proposition 'open by Axis Bank'

Axis Bank, a major private sector bank in India, unveiled 'open by Axis Bank,' its digital banking initiative, in a new advertising campaign. The campaign, called Open 2023, showcases the bank's top 15 digital features. This launch marks the culmination of the bank's endeavour to establish a dedicated digital banking experience, emphasising personalisation, intuitiveness, and convenience. The introduction of this advanced mobile application signifies the bank's commitment to enhancing its digital services.

Officials from Axis said they had laid out their aspiration to build Axis 2.0 as a digital bank within the bank. This journey has been delivered while keeping the customer at the core of every conversation and decision. It is part of all their customer interactions, product designs, and process innovation journeys. They have been continuously investing in digital-first products that reimagine customer propositions, both for existing bank customers as well as for new ones. Axis 2.0 is now open by Axis Bank, and they will continue to deliver personalised, individualised, hassle-free customer experiences under this umbrella.











Speaking about the evolution of open by Axis, it continues to see strong growth, with monthly active users of ~13 million and nearly ~8.4 million non-Axis Bank customers. With a rating of 4.8 on the Google Playstore, the Bank continues to remain among the top players in the digital banking space. Their power-packed mobile app, ‘open by Axis Bank', is a one-stop solution for all the digital banking needs, with 250+ banking services on the go.

The bank's commitment to excellence isn't just confined to its services. As of September 2023, ‘open by Axis Bank’ proudly holds the distinction of being one of the highest rated mobile banking apps on play store amongst top 500 banks globally by market cap, with more than 100K reviews. By constantly building on its brand principles of 'open', Axis Bank reiterates its promise to provide uniquely differentiated and superior digital experiences in today's rapidly evolving banking landscape.





Previous developments

In September 2023, Axis Bank introduced 'NEO for Business,' a mobile-first banking solution catering to MSMEs in India. This transaction banking platform offers digital self-onboarding, GST-compliant invoicing, bulk payments, recurring collections, payment gateway integration, cash flow reports, and more.

Customers can access these services 24/7 from various devices, enhancing convenience and productivity. The platform provides a modern user interface, robust security, and end-to-end digital experiences, allowing businesses to manage their banking needs without visiting a physical branch.