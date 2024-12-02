Axis Bank introduces digital KYC fixed deposit

The main features of this product are that fixed deposit investors can establish a Digital Fixed Deposit without an Axis Bank Savings Account by submitting personal details, and the account can be opened via the video KYC (VKYC) technique from the comfort of their own home.

Axis Bank Digital Fixed Deposit provides customers several features including good interest rates, no issuance charges, and no penalty on premature withdrawals up to 25% of the amount, as the press release says.