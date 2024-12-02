AxiomGo app targets underbanked consumers

The bank partnered with Malauzai to design and deploy the mobile app that provides a bilingual, mobile banking experience.

The bank officially launched AxiomGo in December 2017, and the adoption and use rates, especially among Android users, has increased almost 300 percent. Designed for the underbanked, the app has a Spanish-language option and enables users to open and fund an account and set up direct deposit with a few simple taps on their smartphone.

App users also can pay bills by simply snapping a photo, pay a friend, deposit checks, view e-statements, receive account alerts, transfer funds and access built-in budgeting and personal finance management tools.