AvidXchange, WAC Solution Partners ink agreement

The partnership will enhance the companies’ relationship and place an effort on providing AP automation solutions for their customer base, which includes companies using Sage 300 ERP, Sage 100 ERP, SAP, NetSuite, QuickBooks, Acumatica and other accounting systems.

Since 1987, WAC Consulting Group, now WAC Solution Partners, has enabled companies in many different industries to streamline business processes, implement customized accounting, manufacture and supply chain systems. Business tools like customer relationship management, human resource management, business intelligence, EDI, ecommerce/web integration, and document management solutions are included in the WAC list of core competencies.

AvidXchange specializes in AP Automation for businesses. Automation eliminates paper by electronically capturing invoices, using business rules to route invoices for approval and storing all information electronically providing access to invoice status and history.

In November 2014, AvidXchange completed its acquisition of Piracle, a provider of payment management tools.