



MDT hosts the Episys core platform from Symitar to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs.

This partnership will help promote AvidAscend, an invoice-to-pay software solution, to MDT’s 100+ credit union clients. AvidAscend integrates with the Symitar Episys platform hosted by MDT, allowing users to save time and costs by transitioning from antiquated paper-based systems to streamlining the AP process via one automated, cloud-based solution.

Furthermore, automating these processes provides a more organised approach to AP tasks by allowing the platform to handle some of the typical duties of the department, as well as more visibility and control over outstanding invoices.

The partnership

By leveraging AvidAscend through the partnership with MDT, customers can keep a pulse on the status of invoices and boost accountability through automated reminders and transparency of the accounts.

On the other side, partnering with AvidXchange provides MDT’s credit union clients with the technology they need to improve the AP process, reducing costs and helping employees to conduct business anywhere, regardless of circumstances.

This new offering with MDT aims to help credit union professionals as they’re facing many business-altering challenges like cybersecurity threats and staffing issues.