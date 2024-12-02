AvidXchange launches full API integration for property management companies





This new API integration offers users a more efficient AP process by replacing the existing, manual file-based integration, with accounting code matching, supplier sync, and invoice batching within the integrated platform, as well the option to execute more secure payments via the AvidPay Network.

AvidXchange is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitises and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years.

In 2021, AvidXchange has announced that AvidSuite for Financial Services is available to credit unions.