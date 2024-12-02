AvidXchange launches AvidXchange Cashflow Manager

AvidXchange has more than 300,000 suppliers in its network today that process invoice and/or payment transactions. The company has always been focused on delivering customer-centric solutions to change the AP and payment automation game.

The supplier offerings give suppliers access to a portal where they can view the status of receivables and take advantage of a payment advancement feature to have power over their cashflow.

The payment advancement feature is called Invoice Accelerator, which empowers suppliers to receive electronic payments sooner on approved invoices.