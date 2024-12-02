AvidXchange integrates with Sage 300 CRE for enhanced payment processing

This specific integration between AvidPay and Sage 300 CRE enables users to select payments within their accounting system and send them to AvidPay for payment execution with the click of a mouse.

For a number of years, Sage 300 CRE users have been able to eliminate their paper invoices with AvidXchange, and with the addition of electronic payments users are able to eliminate 100% of the paper invoices and cheques from their processes, from invoice receipt through payment.

Sage provides small and medium-sized organizations with a range of business management software and services, from accounting and payroll to enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and payments. Sage 300 CRE provides accounting and project management solutions to construction, property management and architect/engineering businesses.

AvidXchange specializes in AP Automation for businesses. Automation eliminates paper by electronically capturing invoices, using business rules to route invoices for approval and storing all information electronically providing access to invoice status and history.

In recent news, Sage North America has launched Sage One-Canadian Edition, an online accounting and invoicing solution that enables small businesses to bill and get paid for services they provide and track money coming in and going out of their business.