AvidXchange announces API integration for Acumatica





Acumatica provides an automated, end-to-end purchase-to-pay (P2P) process via the combined TimberScan Titanium and AvidPay platform. This new offering allows AvidXchange to expand its vertical expertise and technology to customers in Acumatica’s industries like construction, technical, business services, retail, and manufacturing, that leverage its cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

Now integrated with Acumatica, the combined platform automates the AP process saving middle market finance professionals costs and time spent on manually matching purchase orders, routing invoices, and facilitating vendor payments. Furthermore, these tasks can be managed remotely from the cloud-based platform, reducing the operational costs of managing invoices in a traditional office setting.

AvidXchange is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s Software-as-a-Service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitises and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years.