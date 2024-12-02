AvidXchange and TOPS expand strategic partnership

AvidXchange is a cloud-based software provider of Accounts Payable and Payment Automation. The company helps midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including construction, real estate, financial services, and energy to automate their billing and payments process.

TOPS Software (TOPS) is a complete accounting and property management system specializing in helping Homeowner Association (HOA) and Condo Association Managers.

The partnership will enable TOPS customers and their suppliers to migrate into the digital and mobile space. Meanwhile, the combination of AvidXchange’s and TOPS continues to eliminate extensive paper in the accounts payable process with the addition of visibility into real-time updates.

Through TOPS Connect API, all supplier invoice and payment transactions automatically sync to TOPS ledgers over the cloud. As a result, customers are presented with the status of open and paid invoices as well as further detailed information.