AvidXchange and IBS form strategic partnership

The companies have many joint customers, and already have clients that use accounts payable solutions with an existing integration between IBS and AvidInvoice, AvidXchange’s invoice approval workflow software. The partnership is set to enhance the companies’ relationship, and aims to build the integration between IBS and AvidPay, AvidXchange’s business bill payment service.

Founded in 1979, Integrated Business Systems (IBS) provides in-house real estate automation systems for commercial and residential real estate owners, developers and property managers. The IBS software addresses among others property management, accounting and construction management tasks.

AvidXchange specializes in AP Automation for businesses. Automation eliminates paper by electronically capturing invoices, using business rules to route invoices for approval and storing all information electronically providing access to invoice status and history.

In recent news, AvidXchange has integrated with LCS, developer of the property management software Rent Manager and other business-oriented technologies.