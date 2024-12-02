AvidXchange and Binary Stream in strategic deal

The partnership is set to blend the companies’ offerings to provide clients with an e-invoicing and ePayables solution. Both companies are Microsoft Gold Partners.

AvidXchange specializes in AP Automation for businesses. Automation eliminates paper by electronically capturing invoices, using business rules to route invoices for approval and storing all information electronically providing access to invoice status and history.

In recent news, AvidXchange has unveiled that end-to-end construction and property management software Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (Sage 300 CRE), formerly Sage Timberline, has been integrated to AvidPay, AvidXchange’s business bill payment service.