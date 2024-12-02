AvidXchange acquires Piracle payment management software company

Piracle provides customers with self-service software tools to generate electronic payments and manage their paper check printing process. Piracle’s programs combine payment software, supplies and outsourced check printing facilities.

The acquisition will enable Piracle’s clients to automate their entire accounts payable (AP) process—from invoice receipt through payment execution. The AvidXchange and Piracle teams will be working together over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition for employees and clients alike.

AvidXchange specialises in AP Automation for businesses. Automation eliminates paper by electronically capturing invoices, using business rules to route invoices for approval and storing all information electronically providing access to invoice status and history.