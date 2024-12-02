















In a bid to modernise its operations, Avidia Bank selected Q2, a provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, to optimise its customers’ digital banking experience, with the bank being set to also leverage Personetics’ AI-enabled tailored engagement platform via Q2 Innovation Studio. Through this, Avidia Bank intends to maximise the impact of the data-supported insights and allow its customers to accomplish their financial objectives.Since its inception, Avidia Bank has been committed to offering its communities efficient financial solutions and improved customer service. Considering that formerly the bank possessed limited capabilities, it partnered with Q2 to enhance its digital banking experience and simplify its internal and external processes.

Avidia Bank’s development strategy

Besides deciding to leverage the Q2 digital banking platform, Avidia Bank selected additional solutions from the company, including Q2 Innovation Studio and Q2 Marketplace, to provide increased capabilities and improved experiences. Through Q2 Innovation Studio, the bank is set to receive the ability to partner with fintechs to offer its customers pre-build integrations that can advance their digital banking features. According to Avidia Bank’s officials, the alliance with Q2 focuses on enabling the bank to embed fintech solutions, including Personetics, within its digital banking platform. This allows it to deliver real-time insights and automated saving plans, assisting its customers in achieving their objectives and financial decisions.



Moreover, representatives from Q2 underlined that, by utilising its platform, Q2 Innovation Studio, and the partner fintech ecosystem, Avidia Bank can improve its capabilities and better serve its account holders’ needs and demands. Additionally, the bank is set to leverage Personetics’ AI-powered personalisation engine to deliver relevant, real-time insights, advice, and savings journeys, which can enable customers to manage their finances via more informed decisions. Also, the alliance between Avidia Bank, Q2, and Personetics focuses on delivering enhanced solutions that solidify the bank’s customer base and its features.