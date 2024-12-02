Avaloq teams with Personetics for customised engagement solutions

The partnership is expected to provide the supplier’s clients with access to Personetics’ business solution Engage, that offers an analysis of clients’ financial data in real-time and acts accordingly. The solution aims to provide daily personalised insights, financial advice and wellness programs.

Avaloq.one is a platform that enables banks and wealth managers to connect to a suite of pre-screened, pre-integrated fintech solutions and third-party services. Recently, the supplier announced a partnership with UK-based fintech ABAKA in a bid to allow the latter to join its platform and enable it to develop new AI platforms and digital solutions for the supplier’s client banks.