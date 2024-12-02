Avaloq, Sberbank (Switzerland) launch SaaS solution

Sberbank (Switzerland) provides a range of corporate client and financial-market services that include trade finance, structured finance, transaction banking and global market products. It is a part of Sberbank Group of Russia.

Avaloq Insight is a solution created to provide advanced data science and AI to the wealth management sector. The new tool is a data science cloud platform providing wealth managers and financial advisers with analytics based on big data technology.

Avaloq also announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud for supporting financial organisations in their digital transformation. The partnership is expected to help financial institutions to use the company’s banking suite and other platforms on Google Cloud.