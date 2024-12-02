Avaloq helps Taipei Fubon with technology platform

Avaloq will initially build its core banking system for clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, with plans for it to be subsequently scaled up for clients in the onshore Taiwan business. According to Taipei Fubon, the Avaloq system was chosen due to both its effectiveness and ability to adhere to local regulatory requirements.

The platform will incorporate equities, currencies, dual currency investments and structured products, with Avaloq's customer relationship management, know-your-customer (KYC), regulatory compliance and product management modules part of the initial deployment.