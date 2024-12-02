Avaloq enters into digital banking partnership with BG Suisse

Avaloq's technology and services support BG Suisse in offering personalised banking services to its wealth management clients. BG Suisse is expected to receive formal approval from Swiss regulators later in 2022. BG Suisse is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banca Generali, an Italy-based private bank.

The foundation of BG Suisse's digital banking platform will be Avaloq Core, delivered via a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. With its Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) solutions, Avaloq will operate parts of BG Suisse's back office. Avaloq Core forms the basis for the bank's transaction and data management. Avaloq's BPaaS solutions are designed to automate back-office functions and increase standardisation.