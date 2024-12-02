Avalara unveils fuel license and certificate management solution

The solution is now available as an integrated option with Avalara Returns Excise Enterprise and Avalara AvaTax Excise fuel tax automation solutions.

CertCapture acquires, maintains and retains exemption and resale certificates, use tax certificates, W-9s, excise tax, and other time sensitive documents. With databases that scale into the millions, CertCapture integrates with virtually any enterprise resource planning (ERP), tax decision software or custom-developed business system.

In a single online platform, CertCapture allows fuel distributors to store, search and report on over 1900 different types of fuel licenses and tax exemption documents and automate the solicitation of new documents via multiple communication channels.

Avalara CertCapture integrates with existing tax, order management and digital storefront systems to collect, validate and manage tax exemption certificates. Avalara enables businesses to comply with tax exemption laws.

Avalara AvaTax Excise and Returns Excise Enterprise automate the fuel excise tax calculation and filing process for motor fuels such as gas, diesel, biofuels, lubricants, aviation fuel and natural gas. Avalara enables companies selling or using fuels to reduce filing costs and ensure tax compliance.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Avalara has unveiled an integration with Stripe to provide calculation and compliance services to companies using Stripe, a payment platform for web and mobile merchants.