Avalara secures USD 100 mln in funding round

Avalara delivers an array of compliance solutions related to sales tax and other transactional taxes, such as VAT and excise tax. Its end-to-end suite of solutions enables businesses of all sizes to automate the process of determining taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, calculating taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records and managing tax exemption certificates.

The company’s growth initiatives include international expansion and strategic acquisitions, which will extend the company’s tax content, product and service offerings, customer base, cross-selling opportunities, and geographic reach.

Including this investment by Warburg Pincus, Avalara has raised more than USD 200 million in capital since 2004 from a list of investors that includes Sageview Capital and Battery Ventures, as well as other entities and individuals.

